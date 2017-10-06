Daesh Militants Driven Out of 91% of Syrian Territory

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Islamists have been cleared from over 91 percent of the Syrian territory, according to figures published Friday in a newspaper affiliated with the Russian Defense Ministry.

An infographic in the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper has showed that 91.6 percent of the land is now free from the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh).

During the past week, Russian warplanes have made some 500 sorties, the military said, destroying almost 1,400 Daesh assets.

Russian forces in Syria have also continued scouting Daesh-controlled territories using surveillance drones. They have flown more than 190 missions during that period and identified over 129 Daesh targets.

The war in Syria has been on since 2011. A security vacuum let the Daesh seize large swathes of land and proclaim an Islamic caliphate in the areas under its control. Russia launched a military operation in Syria in September 2015 to provide air support for Syrian government forces, driving Daesh militants from much of Syrian territories.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Damascus Orphans Send Touching Plea for Peace to M... "Today we organized a special lesson at the orphanage," Falluh said. "The children wrote peace letters to the combatants in the eastern...
At Least Three Civilians Killed in Daesh Shelling ... DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) — Reportedly, the shelling was carried out by Daesh (banned in Russia). Several mortar shells explo...
The Truth on Khan Sheikhoun Exposed via Bellingcat... Our media source has obtained an independent investigation report prepared by the group of journalists (Michael Kobs, Petri Kohn, Adam Larson and Qopp...
Iraq's PM Urges Kurdish Peshmerga Forces to J... PARIS (Sputnik) — Haider Abadi said that Baghdad respects "ambitions" of Kurdish citizens but stressed that the authority of...