Daesh Car Bomb Reportedly Kills 20 at Site for Displaced Families in East Syria

0

According to Syrian state media SANA, a Daesh car bomb has killed 20 at a site where displaced families are located in the country’s east.

A souce told Sputnik, “According to the initial information, 20 people have been killed and 28 more people have been injured as a result of the explosion of a bomb-laden car by the Islamic State [ISIS, Daesh, banned in Russia] terror group in Al Faraj village … which is under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” adding that the death toll was likely to increase.

The attack took place near al-Jafra area located south of the Deir ez-Zor city.

While the three-year siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor by Daesh terrorists had been lifted months ago, it had been fully liberated from remaining jihadists earlier in November. The liberation of the city has a strategic role, as Deir ez-Zor is situated at the crossroads of routes connecting the eastern part of the country with central and northern ones.

READ MORE: Syrian General on Deir ez-Zor Victory: ‘Suicide Vests Found on Dead Militants’

The Syrian army’s offensive in the province of Deir ez-Zor in the Euphrates River Valley has already resulted in the liberation of al-Mayadin and Abu Kamal which had been considered to be last major Daesh strongholds in the war-torn state.

Commenting on the course of the Syrian government forces’ operation assisted by the Russian aviation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has noted a many-fold increase in suicide attacks in the area as Daesh has been drastically losing ground.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Lebanon FM Reveals Attempt to Intimidate Country I... "We are about to sign our first contract on gas field exploration on the shelf with the participation of Russian companies. We are now seeing an atte...
Russian Planes Wipe Out 1,250 Daesh Targets in Syr... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian newspaper affiliated with the Defense Ministry reported Friday that Russian warplanes destroyed over 1,250 assets belong...
'Syria Will Become Second Vietnam for US'... The Turkish MP believes that the US is trying to pursue its own interests in the Middle East and in order to achieve its goals, the US uses various t...
Russia, Red Crescent Plan Humanitarian Convoys to ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The head of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko, said at a briefing on Wednesday that the issue of the...