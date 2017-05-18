Daesh Attacks Syrian Deir ez-Zor With Rockets, Kill 3 Civilians – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to SANA news agency, terrorists fired a number of rocket shells on al-Qussour neighborhood, injured three other people and caused a material damage to houses.

On Wednesday, media reported citing a military source that the Syria army had killed 28 and wounded 30 Daesh militants in the city.

The province of Deir ez-Zor has a large Daesh presence. Its capital city of Deir ez-Zor, held by the Syrian government, has been under terrorists’ siege since 2014. It is receiving UN aid through airdrops carried out daily by Russian warplanes.

