Daesh Attack on Kurds in Northern Iraq Leaves 2 Killed, 15 More Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Islamic State terror group (Daesh) attack on Kurdish military forces Peshmerga in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk governorate left two people killed and 15 others injured, local media said Thursday.

The attack started around 3:00 AM local time (00:00 GMT), the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported.

The number of Daesh casualties was not reported.

The Iraqi conflict started in 2014 when Daesh terrorist group invaded from neighboring Syria and captured the country’s second major city Mosul. Iraqi government forces supported by allies, including the Kurds and the United States, are currently carrying out an offensive to liberate Mosul from the terrorists.

