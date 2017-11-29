Crisis in Lebanon to End Soon, Hariri to Stay Prime Minister, Says President

ROME (Sputnik) – Lebanon will soon see an end to its crisis and its prime minister, Saad Hariri, will remain in office, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Wednesday.

“Lebanon has always been a calm and secure country, it is known how to govern it. The crisis will end next week,” Aoun told La Stampa newspaper in an interview.

There is “a broad agreement” among all Lebanese political forces regarding Hariri’s decision to stay in office, the Lebanese president added.

On November 4, Hariri announced his resignation in a televised speech from Riyadh.

When announcing his resignation earlier this month, Hariri said he feared being assassinated in Lebanon, like his father was. He also accused Iran and the Hezbollah movement of attempting to destabilize the situation in Lebanon and across the Middle East.

The Lebanese President did not recognize Hariri’s resignation and asked Saudi Arabia to explain what was preventing the Prime Minister from returning to Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the reasons for Hariri’s resignation could be linked to Riyadh, and suggested that he might be remaining in Saudi Arabia against his will.