'Completely Free': Militants Release Son of Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Saif Islam Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, has been released and left the place of his imprisonment in the Libyan city of Zintan, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq militants, who kept him, said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Saturday.

“We have decided to free Saif Islam Gaddafi. He is completely free. We confirm that he left Zintan on the moment of his release on 14th day of Ramadan [June 9],” the statement read.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Over the past year, Libya has particularly suffered from Daesh attempts to make advances in the country.

© RIA Novosti. Vladimir Fedorenko



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East