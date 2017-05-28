Coalition Must Be Held Accountable for Killing Civilians in Syria – Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the SANA news agency reported that the US-led international coalition had carried out an anti-terrorist operation in the Syrian province of Raqqa, which resulted in the deaths of 20 civilians.

“The tragedy in Raqqa, as well as in Manchester, should be thoroughly investigated, with the obligatory punishment of those guilty,” Klintsevich said, as cited by his press service.

Klintsevich stressed that it was not the first case of civilian killing in Syria as a result of the coalition’s airstrikes.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire in Syria and Iraq against Daesh, outlawed in Russia. The coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition.

The coalition has not provided any comments regarding the airstrike in Raqqa so far.

On May 15, an airstrike carried out by the coalition in Syria’s eastern town of al-Bukamal reportedly killed at least 31 civilians and injured many others.

