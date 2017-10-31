Coalition Comments on Daesh Sleeper Cells in Syria's Raqqa After Liberation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The probability is low that sleeper cells of Daesh terror group remain in the Syrian city of Raqqa and other areas liberated by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to Operation Inherent resolve commander Maj. Gen. James Jarrard.

According to Jarrard, the rough estimate of Daesh fighters that currently remain in Syria and Iraq is between 3,000 and 7,000.

“You can throw anywhere from 3,000 to 7,000 Daesh that are left throughout the Euphrates River Valley from up around Deir el-Zour [Syria] to Al-Qaim in Iraq.”

The United States has about 4,000 troops in Syria to support efforts to counter terrorists, Jarrard added.

On October 20, the United States declared the liberation of Raqqa, which had been the de-facto terrorist group’s “capital,” from Daesh. President Donald Trump called the operation to free the city a “critical breakthrough” and claimed that a “transition into a new phase” would follow it.

Daesh has been driven back in Syria into a small pocket of territory in the middle Euphrates River Valley between the cities of Deir ez-Zor and Abu Kamal.

