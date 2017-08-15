Buses With Militants, Refugees Arrive in Syria From Lebanon – Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On July 21, Hezbollah began an operation to liberate the Aarsal region bordering Syria from al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group (previously known as al-Nusra Front).

“The buses carrying the Saraya Ahl al-Sham group militants from eastern Aarsal have reached the village of Flita in the west of the Qalamoun region,” the source said.

Hezbollah fighters managed to completely liberate the Lebanese region from terrorists in six days. On the second day of Hezbollah’s offensive, Saraya Ahl al-Sham militants ceased military action and started negotiations.

The Lebanese Army is not directly engaged in the conflict, though it has set up defensive positions around the area where the battles are ongoing.

