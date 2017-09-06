'Better Than Tomahawks': How Russia's Kalibr Missiles Raze Daesh Targets

On September 5, the Admiral Essen frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet struck an area near Ash Sholah held by Daesh terrorists with Kalibr cruise missiles.

As a result, dozens of terrorists were eliminated. Daesh command posts, a communications center, a facility repairing terrorist armored vehicles, arms and ammunition depots were also destroyed in the vicinity of Deir ez-Zor, the ministry said.

#SYRIA Admiral Essen frigate launched #Kalibr cruise missiles against ISIS objects near Deir ez-Zor pic.twitter.com/azHAIii07g — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) September 5, 2017

​The effectiveness of the missile strike was confirmed by UAV reconnaissance.

Kalibr missiles are able to hit objects at a distance of 2,600 kilometers and can overcome any anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system. When flying, they constantly change altitude and direction making their detection a very difficult task.

Retired colonel and military expert Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik that the cruise missiles proved themselves from the very first strike on terrorists in Syria in October 2015. The missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea.

“All the missiles back then reached and hit their target, causing irreparable damage to Daesh. Moreover, they flew over the territories of Iran and Iraq, and none of the missiles went astray,” Litovkin said.

He said that the missiles launched from submarines and other sea vessels in the Mediterranean were also on point and always hit their target.

“Another example of how our cruise missiles operate is a blow to terrorist positions in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, where they totally smashed Daesh fortifications, where like it was reported there were militants from Russia and the CIS,” the Litovkin said.

According to the expert, the Russian Kalibr missiles are more effective than the US Tomahawk missiles.

“I think that the Kalibr missile unlike the Tomahawk, which the Americans launched when they attacked the Shairat airfield in Syria, is much more effective. I recall that less than half of the 59 Tomahawks launched at the air base reached their target. Nobody knows what happened to the rest of them. Our missiles hit all the targets, so their effectiveness has been proved in practice. The whole world knows that Russia has long-range missiles that are high-precision weapons,” the expert said.

