Belarus Wants to Develop Joint Project With Syria on Manufacturing Machinery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement was made by Belarusian Ambassador to Syria Alexandr Ponomarev during his meeting with Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer Khalil in Damascus, the SANA news agency reported.

According to Ponomarev, Belarusian-Syrian cooperation “does not concern only with the commercial side, but rather goes beyond that to a broader objective of settling these [manufacturing trucks and machinery] industries in Syria, which would generate job opportunities and guarantee a real contribution to the Syrian economy.”

The ambassador also said that the formation of the Syrian-Belarusian Business Council in 2014 had contributed to the development of bilateral business ties.

He also called the coming Damascus International Fair “an important opportunity to present the country’s economic potential” adding that five Belarusian companies would take part in it.

Belarusian participation in the fair was also appreciated by Khalil.

Damascus International Fair had been held since 1954 until 2011, when civil conflict erupted in the country. The first fair since 2011 is scheduled for later August.

