Bahrain Calls for Freezing Qatar's Membership in Gulf Cooperation Council

0

CAIRO (Sputnik) — “The right step to preserve the GCC is to freeze Qatar’s membership in the Council… Bahrain will not attend the summit and sit with Qatar, which is coming closer with Iran and preparing foreign forces, which pose a threat to the security of GCC countries,” Al Khalifa said on Twitter.

The GCC summit is scheduled to take place in December in Kuwait. Earlier in October, Kuwaiti media reported that the meeting might be postponed for half a year due to the lack of progress on settlement of the ongoing diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Through Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the crisis, the four Arab states handed over an ultimatum containing 13 demands to Doha, but the country has refused to comply with them.

The GCC is an alliance of the Middle East countries, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, whose main goal is to foster economic and military cooperation between the states.

