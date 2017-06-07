At Least Two Syrian Troops Killed, 15 Wounded in New Coalition Strike – Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — At least two Syrian army servicemen were killed and more than 15 were injured as a result of the fresh airstrikes by the US-led coalition in the At Tanf area, according to the source.

Pentagon announced earlier on Tuesday that the US-led coalition has conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they were entering a de-confliction zone near At Tanf.

“Two soldiers of the Syrian army were killed, more than 15 were injured as a result of US air strikes in the Syrian desert,” the source said.

On May 18, the coalition conducted its first airstrike against the pro-government forces, which the United States believes are backed by Iran, as it was moving inside a well-established de-confliction zone in southern Syria.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

