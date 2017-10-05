At Least Three Civilians Killed in Daesh Shelling of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) — Reportedly, the shelling was carried out by Daesh (banned in Russia).

Several mortar shells exploded on a busy street near the Jami mosque. Women and children were among the dead and injured. Most of those wounded were taken to a military hospital.

On September 5, Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces broke the blockade around Deir ez-Zor maintained by Daesh for several years. Syrian forces’ operation on liberating the city from the militants is currently underway.

