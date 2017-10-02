At Least Five Police Officers Killed in Damascus Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosion occurred not far from central Damascus, local media reported Monday. According to the SANA news agency, the incident took place in the Al Midan district and may be a terrorist attack. Sputnik correspondent revealed that 15 people died, including five policemen as a result of the blast.

Moreover, a local security source told Sputnik that the terrorist attack had been conducted by four suicide bombers wearing explosives on the belts, and carrying grenades and weapons.

No extremist group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

