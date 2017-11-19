At Least 12 Dead, 27 Injured After Terrorists Shell Flour Mill in Syria's Homs

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) According to police, terrorists shelled a flour mill in the Syrian city of Homs. “Twelve people have been killed and 27 suffered wounds, according to the preliminary data,” the police said.

The number of casualties may grow, according to the police.

Nevertheless, the residents of the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Homs continue to return to their homes, having been freed from the terrorists.

Syria’s civil war between government forces and multiple opposition groups and terrorists has been ongoing since 2011. Various forces have been fighting terrorism in the Middle Eastern country.

