Armenia, Serbia Ready to Join Coalition for Demining Syria

KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Armenia and Serbia are ready to enter an international coalition for demining Syrian territory, the head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for the Development of UAVs, Maj. Gen. Alexander Novikov, said Friday.

He said that the Russian Defense Ministry was working on establishing the coalition.

“Relevant requests were sent to the representatives of defense departments of Iran, Egypt, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Armenia and Serbia are ready to send their units, the possibility of involving Chinese sappers are being worked through,” Novikov said at the Army-2017 international forum in Moscow Region.

During a Security Council meeting in April, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov called on the international community to create an international coalition for demining Syria, where a civil war had been raging for nearly six years.

