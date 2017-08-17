Venezuelan Intelligence Agents Raid Home of Former Chief Prosecutor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s national intelligence agents on Wednesday searched the house of the former chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega Diaz, hours after her successor sough the arrest of her husband.

“At this moment, the SEBIN is searching my house as part of this government’s revenge for fighting against totalitarianism that exists in Venezuela,” Ortega tweeted.

She was fired in early August after an inquiry was opened into her alleged failings. A former ally of President Nicolas Maduro, she criticized his decision to install a new legislative assembly and criticized police brutality during anti-government protests, which have led to over 120 deaths since April.

On Wednesday, new state prosecutor Tarek William Saab asked the Supreme Court to strip immunity of Ortega’s husband and lawmaker German Ferrer, who is suspected by the government of being involved in an extortion scheme.

