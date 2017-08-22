Venezuelan Foreign Minister Accuses Colombian Gov't of Supporting Corruption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Venezuelan Prosecutor General Luisa Ortega Diaz was fired on August 5 after criticizing the election to a controversial Constituent Assembly and police brutality during anti-government protests, which have led to over 120 deaths since April. New Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab launched an investigation into her husband, opposition lawmaker German Ferrer over his alleged involvement into extortion practices. On Saturday, Ortega Diaz and Ferrer arrived in Colombia.

“By the cynical decision toward the former prosecutor general fleeing justice, the government of Juan Manuel Santos is protecting corruption and crime in Venezuela,” Arreaza wrote on Twitter adding that Bogota has become a center of conspiracy against democracy and peace in Venezuela.

In late July, the election of delegates to the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, which would be in charge of rewriting the country’s Constitution, took place at the initiative of country’s President Nicolas Maduro. The election was harshly criticized by the opposition and led to mass protests across the country. The turmoil is happening amid the wider unrest in Venezuela against the backdrop of the economic crisis.

CC0 / DavidRockDesign



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Latin America