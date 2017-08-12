Venezuelan Defense Minister Calls Trump's Military Action Warning 'Crazy Act'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump told reporters the United States would not rule out taking military action against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, citing a rising number of protest-related deaths in this South American country.

“It is a crazy act, the ultimate manifestation of extremism. The United States is controlled by an extremist elite,” the minister told the local VTV television channel.

Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Twitter that Trump’s threat would bring all citizens together to protect the country and prevent a possible US invasion. The Foreign Ministry will soon issue its official response to Trump’s announcement, he added.

CC0 / DavidRockDesign



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Latin America