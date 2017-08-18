US Expands Market Access for Rice Exports to Columbia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new agreement lifts strict requirements related to phytosanitary concerns, the release added.

“US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today announced an agreement reached with the government of Colombia to allow for expanded market access for US exports of paddy rice,” the release said on Thursday.

Columbia is the United States’ 12th biggest export market for food and agricultural items, the release stated. The US exports were valued at more than $2.4 billion in 2016, according to the release.

