US, Argentina Strike Deal on Pork Exports – White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is currently the top pork exporter in the world. Argentinian market can potentially provide US pork producers with $10 million a year.

“Today’s announcement is a big win for American pork producers and proves that President Trump is getting real results for America’s farmers and ranchers,” Pence stated.

“Under the terms of today’s agreement, all fresh, chilled and frozen pork and pork products from United States animals will be eligible for export to Argentina,” the White House said in a release.

Food safety officials from Argentina are expected to conduct visits to verify US meat inspection system.

