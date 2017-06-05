Russia 'Won't Allow Food Blackmail of Venezuela by Large Imperialist States'

The food crisis in Venezuela was a major political tool of the opposition aimed at destabilizing of the political situation in the country with the open, decisive and shameless support of the US, Venezuelan Minister for External Commerce and International Trade Jesus Faria told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which wrapped up on Saturday.

However Russia, the Minister said, won’t allow the food blackmail of Venezuela by large imperialist states.

The deliveries of Russian wheat are playing the decisive role in tacking of the food crisis, Jesus Faria said.

The two countries have been working on the development of the program on the deliveries of the Russian wheat to Venezuela, Wheat remains the major product of the everyday food ration of the Venezuelans, the Minister noted.

Jesus Faria has thanked Russia for the aid it provides to his home country in various spheres.

“It is a very important aid and a very decent and constructive position of the Russian government to stimulate dialogue, peaceful coexistence and respect of democracy in our country,” he told Sputnik.

Russian aid, he said is a very important contribution as it allows to create certain conditions, background and climate for a constructive dialogue. The Venezuelan government highly appreciates all the projects which Russia is taking part in.

Among such projects, he said, there are very important energy and military ventures.

“There are very serious investments of certain Russian companies into our country, connected with energy and military spheres, arms supplies for the defense of our sovereignty,” he told Sputnik.

In a separate interview on the issue, Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam, the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik that Caracas, in turn, is reviewing an opportunity of expanding their food supplies to Russia.

“What we are seeing now is that the smaller countries in terms of economic development, territory and population, were able to get access to the Russian food market. Thus we have wondered why Venezuela has not done it so far,” the diplomat told Sputnik.

He further specified that the deliveries of the tropical fruits can become the major element of such cooperation.

“We are talking about bananas. The major deliveries of these fruits are provided by Ecuador, a neighboring country with similar model of development. We are able to deliver mango, citrus fruits like oranges and tangerines. Russia consumes a lot of tropical fruits juice, hence there are wide opportunities for cooperation,” Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam said.

Venezuela is also able to deliver coffee and cocoa of the highest quality, the diplomat said.

It is also very important for Venezuela to develop the areas where Russia is traditionally strong, such as forest-based sector.

“We can develop the woodworking process or manufacture of paper from wood pulp,” he said.

The diplomat also noted that Venezuela has one of the largest metal industries in the Latin America.

“We have plans on the development and expansion of the existing capabilities of this industry. To our opinion, Russia is a very good candidate for the implementation of these plans through its companies,” Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam concluded.

