Pinera, Guillier to Face Off in 2nd Round of Chilean Presidential Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chilean Electoral Service said Monday that former President Sebastian Pinera and senator Alejandro Guillier will take part in the second round of the presidential election, with 90.46 percent of the first round’s ballots counted.

Right-wing Pinera has gathered 36.63 percent of the vote, while center-left Guillier has 22.66 percent.

Broad Front coalition’s nominee Beatriz Sanchez is third with 20.34 percent of the vote.

The victory in the first round would have been possible with over 50 percent of the vote. The second round of the election will take place on December 17.

