Mexican Authorities Asked for No Help in Russian National Makeev's Deportation

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Mexico’s Nation Institute for Migration announced that it will ask for Russian Consulate’s assistance in the process of deporting Makeev. The deportation can only take place after the investigation of the attack against Makeev and his defiant actions preceding the attack.

“As of now, the Mexican authorities have not contacted us on the issue of the deportation,” Bolbot said.

On Saturday, Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun who attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online. A Mexican national was killed during the clash. The police are investigating into the incident.

Makeev received a brain injury in the attack, was paralyzed and put in a drug-induced coma in the hospital, Bolbot told Sputnik on Saturday.

Meanwhile, over 7,400 people signed a petition to the Mexican authorities launched at Change.org platform asking to deport Makeev.

According to Bolbot, Makeev received permanent residence permit in Mexico as a refugee, but still holds Russian citizenship.

