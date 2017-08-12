Magnitude 5.6 Quake Kills 1, Hurts 2 in Peru

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The quake measuring magnitude 5.6 struck the South Pacific near the city of Camana in Peru’s Arequipa region at 21:45 UTC, the US Geological Survey said. It lied at the depth of over 25 miles.

“One person has reportedly died on the Secocha-Urasqui road in Camana, and two others have been injured. My condolences to the affected families,” Gov. Yamila Osorio tweeted.

She said clear-up operations were underway in the country’s quake-hit south after landslides blocked roads.

