Maduro Tells Trump to ‘Get Hands Off’ Venezuela as Tensions Rise

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday bashed his US counterpart Donald Trump, in a speech reported by national radio, telling him to stop meddling in the country’s home affairs.

“Get your hands out of here, Donald Trump, go home, enough of this interventionism, Venezuela has its pride,” Maduro said.

On Thursday, President Trump called the political crisis in Venezuela a “horrible problem” and a “disgrace to humanity.” He vowed to work together with other countries in the region to address this issue.

Venezuela has been in turmoil since early April when thousands of people took to the streets to protest against President Maduro, who is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the oil-rich country. More than 40 people have died in the clashes that followed.

