From Samba to Spasibo: Brazilian Fans Start Preparing for FIFA 2018 in Russia

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

In Brazil fans are already planning the trip considering that the cost of being in Russia during those dates will cost them around 22,000 to 35,000 real ($11,000).

“The issue of price is indeed a hindrance. We should carefully plan everything. Among the proposals that I saw, those that include a guide accompaniment, not to be there all alone, cost from 22,000 to 35,000 real. It’s a rather big sum,” Andrei Mairro, who plans to travel for FIFA told Sputnik Brasil.

He further said that he has already booked his tickets, but will decide on the final dates depending on the outcome of the Brazilian matches.

The fan from São Paulo is confident that the Brazilian national team led by Neymar will show a good game at the championship and that this sporting event will have additional benefits for the Brazilians who come to Russia.

“I think that the FIFA World Cup can be a very good opportunity for us, Brazilians, in the sense that we will be able to visit Russian cities that are not usually included in standard tourist tours. Such cities as Samara, Yekaterinburg, which are very interesting to see,” he said.

How to come to the tournament

One of the officially accredited operators for the sale of tourist vouchers at the World Cup 2018 is the agency “55 Destinations,” located in Sao Paulo.

It has already offered 13 different tours. They, among other things, include a visit to St. Petersburg and Moscow, and some offer, for example, a couple of days in Istanbul before arriving in Russia.

The most popular tour can be paid in installments – 10 payments of 388 euros. Then there is also the most luxurious tour, which can reach up to 18 million euros, the director of the tour agency Fernanda Almeida told Sputnik.

How to communicate in Russia

Those who want to go to Russia should know at least some Russian words and the alphabet, according to the Russian psychologist and teacher Alina Kaledina, who has lived in Brazil for five years, where she graduated from the University of São Paulo.

According to her, those who believe that merely knowing English on Russian soil is enough are deeply mistaken.

She explained that the Russian language is quite different from other European languages and Portuguese and English for Brazilian fans in Russia will not be of any help.

She recommended learning some phrases in Russian and assured that a month’s worth of two-hour language courses would be enough to get some basic knowledge. She also stressed that the Russian alphabet is actually not that difficult and anyone can get a grasp on it if they try.

