Explosion Occurs at Plaza Venezuela Metro Station in Caracas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosion occurred at the metro station Plaza Venezuela in the country’s capital Caracas, local media reported Tuesday.

After the incident, passengers were evacuated from the station, while the train traffic experienced serious delays, El Nacional reported citing eyewitnesses.

Local officials said that the incident was caused by technical problems of one of the trains. There was no information available about possible victims.

The station is close to Plaza Venezuela in the geographical center of Caracas.

