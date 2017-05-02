Eight People Killed by Military Jet Crash in Central Colombia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A military jet crashed in central Colombia leaving eight servicemen dead, country’s President Juan Manuel Santos said.

“Our solidarity with relatives of the victims of the Colombian army’s jet crash in [the department of] Cundinamarca. Eight people lost their lives,” Santos wrote on his Twitter page on late Monday.

According to the preliminary data provided by emergency services, the Cessna Caravan jet was heading from the military base in the department of Tolima for the area north of the country’s capital of Bogota.

According to local media reports, the jet may have collided with a telecommunication antenna.

