Dominican Court Jails Minister on Graft Charges Linked to Brazil Firm Odebrecht

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Tamistocles Montas was one of 14 suspects tried by the Caribbean island nation’s top court, the local Listin Diario newspaper reported. They include officials and lawmakers protected by parliamentary immunity.

The cabinet minister was detained in late May after the Brazilian company said it had paid $92 million in bribes to Dominican officials since 2001 in exchange for help in obtaining construction contracts.

The company’s chief executive is a suspect in a massive corruption probe at home centered around the state energy giant Petrobras. He has been in detention since June 2016.

© Photo: Pixabay



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Latin America