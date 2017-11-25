Diamonds Aren't Forever: Mexico Police Bust Dude Swathed in Gems

“Federal police have arrested a Spanish national at Mexico-City Airport who planned to smuggle into Colombia 11,500 diamonds without stating their legal origin,” Mexican police said in a statement posted on their Twitter account.
“The detained person is believed to be a member of an international network smuggling diamonds from Africa,” the statement added.
The Spaniard was acting suspiciously and was asked to produce his carry-on luggage for inspection.
Customs officials found the diamonds packed in plastic bags, hidden under the bag’s false bottom.
READ MORE: World May Run Out of Diamonds as De Beers Seeks New Deposits
The other packages were found wrapped around the smuggler’s body.
En @AICM_mx, @PoliciaFedMx detuvo a una persona de nacionalidad española, quien pretendía trasladar a Colombia 11 mil 500 diamantes, de los que no acreditó su legal procedencia. Detenido podría formar parte de red internacional de contrabando de diamantes procedentes de África. pic.twitter.com/tPyavE91ZQ
— Policía Federal Mx (@PoliciaFedMx) 25 ноября 2017 г.
Sputnik News
South Africa Today – World News – Latin America