Diamonds Aren't Forever: Mexico Police Bust Dude Swathed in Gems

“Federal police have arrested a Spanish national at Mexico-City Airport who planned to smuggle into Colombia 11,500 diamonds without stating their legal origin,” Mexican police said in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

“The detained person is believed to be a member of an international network smuggling diamonds from Africa,” the statement added.

The Spaniard was acting suspiciously and was asked to produce his carry-on luggage for inspection.

Customs officials found the diamonds packed in plastic bags, hidden under the bag’s false bottom.

The other packages were found wrapped around the smuggler’s body.