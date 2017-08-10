Cyberattack on Venezuela Mobile Operator Leaves 7Mln Users Without Communication

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — From his point of view, the “systematic terrorist attacks” against telecommunication services are being carried out with the support of “foreign agents.”

“This Wednesday 7 out of 13 million users of the state-owned Movilnet operator were left without communication,” Roa said, as quoted by the Globovision broadcaster.

The minister also said that optical fiber cables were intentionally damaged in seven states.

Along with the Movilnet mobile operator, a number of governmental agencies were also targeted by the cyberattack. The Binary Guardians hacking group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

