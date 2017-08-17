Clashes at Venezuelan Prison Kill 37 Inmates, Wound 4

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Clashes between rioting prisoners and security forces killed 37 inmates Wednesday in the southern Venezuelan state of Amazonas, the regional governor said.

Gov. Liborio Guarulla said the “massacre” at a prison in the town of Puerto Ayacucho also wounded four inmates, while one managed to escape. Sixty-one prisoners were transferred to other facilities.

The office of Venezuela’s prosecutor general confirmed that an inquiry had been opened into the deaths of inmates. It said 14 officials were injured during the prison violence.

© Sputnik/ Ivan Rudnev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Latin America