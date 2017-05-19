Zakharova Congratulates RT Spanish on Receiving Mexican Press Club Award

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova congratulated on Thursday the RT broadcaster on receiving a special award of the Mexican Press Club (Club de Periodistas de Mexico).

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you and your colleagues. As I learned, your Spanish-language edition won a special award of the Mexican Press Club ‘for contribution to the diversity of points of view,’ which is awarded jointly with the Autonomous University of Carmen,” Zakharova told reporters, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The Mexican Press Club is an association of journalists in Mexico, which has been holding award ceremonies since 1952.

RT Spanish (RT Actualidad) is the Spanish-language edition of the broadcaster, launched in 2009. RT Spanish has bureaus in Moscow, Miami, Los Angeles, Madrid, Managua, Caracas, Havana and Buenos Aires.

