'Would You Take Me Back?' Neymar Reportedly Wants to Return to Barca

Neymar Jr. “surprised” Barcelona players as he appeared at the club’s training ground with his son David Lucca, according to the English edition of the Barcelona-based newspaper Sport. With an “ironic smile,” the 25-year-old football player asked them: “Would you take me back?”

The news outlet also shared a photo of Neymar from the visit, where he can be seen talking to Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Neymar to former Barca team-mates: Would you take me back? https://t.co/9u8vAaRnab — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) 9 ноября 2017 г.

Speculation is swirling around that Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona in the summer for a world-record fee of 222 million euros, is unhappy in his new surroundings. He also reportedly faked an injury and refused to play in the Paris Saint-Germain match with Angers on November 4.