US State Dept. Seeks to Purchase Non-Lethal Weapons to Train Ukrainian Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The INL is willing to buy up to 320 Glock training pistols, 700,000 non-lethal 9mm cartridges and 128 sets of gear.

According to the Federal Business Opportunities website, the INL, a bureau within the US Department of State, expects to get a response by August 22.

Earlier in August, The Wall Street Journal reported citing US diplomats and military officials that the US State and Defense departments had devised a plan to supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles and other weaponry. The two departments are seeking the approval of the White House on the issue, according to the report.

Ukraine, which has been mired in a military conflict in the southeastern regions for three years, has repeatedly asked for supplies of lethal and non-lethal weapons from the European Union and the United States.

The majority of European politicians spoke against the supply of arms to Ukraine. For example, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier previously stated that the supply of arms to Ukraine is a very risky and counterproductive way out of the crisis. The chairman of the NATO military committee, Gen. Peter Pavel, said that he did not see the need for the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev, because it would only increase the suffering of people.

Russia has repeatedly warned against plans to supply arms to Ukraine, since this step will only lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Donbass region.

