UNGA Resolution Accusing Moscow is Kiev's Attempt to Push Own Agenda – Analyst

Sputnik: What is behind the latest Ukrainian efforts in terms of their political agenda? What is Kiev trying to put forward with this one?

Xavier Moreau: You know, in my opinion, there is no importance of this resolution because as we know only the Security Council of the United Nations can have an influence on what happens not only in Ukraine, but in the world. So it is a pure formal decision and it won’t change anything. It is a way for Ukraine, for its internal situation, to try to show to its own population that they are doing something on the international level, but it won’t change anything of course.

Sputnik: As a French expert on international relations, have you ever known anything like this protracted campaign that has gone on for over four years against Russia?

Xavier Moreau: I think the Russian people and the Russian authorities are now used to this campaign so it won’t change anything. On the contrary they don’t care anymore. The only problem I see is with the World Cup, but at this stage I don’t see how it could be canceled, but they will start campaign. I don’t know why and I don’t know when, but I am sure they will start.

Xavier Moreau is a French analyst and a founding member of Stratpol, an independent think tank based in Slovakia that focuses on international relations and security policy.