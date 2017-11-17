UNGA Resolution Accusing Moscow is Kiev's Attempt to Push Own Agenda – Analyst

0

Sputnik: What is behind the latest Ukrainian efforts in terms of their political agenda? What is Kiev trying to put forward with this one?

Xavier Moreau: You know, in my opinion, there is no importance of this resolution because as we know only the Security Council of the United Nations can have an influence on what happens not only in Ukraine, but in the world. So it is a pure formal decision and it won’t change anything. It is a way for Ukraine, for its internal situation, to try to show to its own population that they are doing something on the international level, but it won’t change anything of course.

Sputnik: As a French expert on international relations, have you ever known anything like this protracted campaign that has gone on for over four years against Russia? 

Xavier Moreau: I think the Russian people and the Russian authorities are now used to this campaign so it won’t change anything. On the contrary they don’t care anymore. The only problem I see is with the World Cup, but at this stage I don’t see how it could be canceled, but they will start campaign. I don’t know why and I don’t know when, but I am sure they will start.

Xavier Moreau is a French analyst and a founding member of Stratpol, an independent think tank based in Slovakia that focuses on international relations and security policy.

© Sputnik/ Stringer

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 British Minister Davis Vows UK to Get Ever Close t... LONDON (Sputnik) — The British secretary in charge of Brexit, David Davis, appealed Thursday for an unseen before UK-EU integration after the nation ...
NATO East Mediterranean 2017 Naval Drills Conclude... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu news agency, the 10-day naval exercises were carried out at Aksaz Naval Base in Turkey's southwestern cit...
Putin, UN Deputy Chief Discuss United Nations Refo... UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohamed met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the World Health Org...
Claims of Russian Interference Into Brexit 'A... Sputnik: Are these Western claims really justified?  Marko Gasic: This claim is part of a coordinated campaign to silence the Russian voice, which h...