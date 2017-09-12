UN Registers 26 Civilian Casualties in Donbass in Three Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 26 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbass during the three months starting from May 16, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report published on Tuesday.

“From 16 May to 15 August 2017, OHCHR recorded 161 conflict-related civilian casualties (26 deaths and 135 injuries), slightly more than half of which were caused by shelling,” the report said.

The report added that there were 11 women and 15 men among killed, as well as 74 men, 46 women, 12 boys and three girls among the injured victims of the conflict.

According to the report, the number of civilian casualties has decreased by 14 percent if to compare with the similar period of 2016.

Kiev launched a military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what was considered by Donbass residents as a coup. The conflict resulted in a major humanitarian crisis. According to the OHCHR, over 2,500 civilians were killed and about 7,000-9,000 civilians were injured during the crisis, while the total casualties reached 10,225 people killed and 24,541 injured.

The latest ceasefire in Donbass was dedicated to the start of the school year with Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics’ representatives accusing Kiev of not abiding by the truce.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe