UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Condemning Crimea Human Rights Violations

0

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The resolution was approved by 71 member states, including Canada, the United States and the EU. Twenty-five countries, including Russia, China, Iran, India and Syria, voted against the measure, while 77 delegations, mainly from Latin America and Africa, abstained from the vote.

“[The resolution] condemns violations, abuses, measures and practices of discrimination against the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Crimean Tatars, as well as Ukrainians and persons belonging to other ethnic and religious groups, by the Russian occupation authorities,” the resolution said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Committee after the vote, Director of the Department of humanitarian cooperation and human rights of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anatoly Viktorov, called the adoption of the resolution another attempt by Ukraine to use the cause of human rights protection to move its own political agenda forward.

He added that by distorting the reality on the ground Ukraine tries to switch the attention away from its own systematic human rights violations and to portray the situation in Ukraine as some sort of armed conflict. Viktorov warned that this is a very dangerous path.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after 96 percent of its residents supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The vote was held after new authorities took power in Kiev after what many considered to be a coup.

Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the reunification and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory. However, Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia following a democratic procedure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of Crimea’s territorial belonging was “historically closed.”

© Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Syria War Photo Exhibition by Russian Journalists ... STRASBOURG (Sputnik) — The exhibition contains the work of almost 50 photos by war photojournalists from the Russian media outlets, including Sputnik...
Moscow: Theresa May’s Accusations Against Russia I... "Moscow has paid attention to the statements of UK Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Russia, which were made during the Lord Mayor's Banquet on No...
New Survey Sheds Light on Europeans' Strong D... The survey, called "Russia in Europe" Cold War in Heads?" asked 1,000 people in each of Germany, Poland and Russia a range of questions to gauge the...
New UK Brexit Bill to Allow Parliament to Scrutini... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The exact terms and conditions of the Brexit agreement with the European Union are subject to ongoing and future negotiations betw...