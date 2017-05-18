UK’s Lib Dem Promises Referendum on EU Deal With Option to Remain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Liberal Democrats will allow voters to have a referendum on UK’s final deal with the European Union, including an option to remain, its leader Tim Farron said Wednesday.

“We believe in a referendum on that deal, and if you accept that deal – that’s what Britain gets, and if you don’t you should be entitled to vote to remain in the EU,” Farron said in a presentation of the centrist party’s manifesto.

The Lib Dem unveiled their plan ahead of the June 8 general election. It was called by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to unite the parliament around the Tories and strengthen her hand in Brexit talks with Brussels.

The Lib Dems said that, while they acknowledged the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the union, they believed that “Britain is better off in the EU” and vowed to fight against the Conservatives’ “disastrous hard Brexit.”

This week’s opinion poll by YouGov and The Times put the Lib Dems in third place behind the Conservatives and the Labour party with 8 percent of prospective votes.

