Ukrainians, Russians Rally in Brussels in Honor of Victims of Odessa Tragedy

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Around 20 people participated in the demonstration organized by EU parliamentarian from Latvia Tatjana Zdanoka. The rally participants held photographs showing the site of the tragedy and had pins on their clothes saying “Remember Odessa. Stop fascism.”

In late February, Zdanoka initiated a hearing in the European Parliament devoted to the lack of progress in the investigations into the killings of hundreds of people in the clashes between Kiev forces and anti-government protesters in Kiev and Odessa in 2014.

The confrontations between the radical supporters of the new Ukrainian government, which came to power after what many consider to be a coup, and anti-government protesters in Kiev and some other Ukrainian cities between November 2013 and February 2014 resulted in the death of 108 protesters and other individuals and 13 law enforcement officers, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

On May 2, 2014, the violent clashes continued in Odessa’s Hrets’ka Square and Kulykove Pole square. The majority of victims suffered from the fire in the city’s House of Trade Unions where the protesters had been blocked by Kiev forces.

The incident left 48 people, including seven women and one minor, dead while the overall number of casualties exceeded 250, according to OHCHR. According to media reports, 26 people from both sides currently stand accused in the case which is now being considered by the court, and six individuals have identified as suspects. Despite this, the court has failed to convict or punish anyone for the events.

Odessa media agency



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe