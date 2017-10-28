Ukrainian Army's Non-Battle Casualties Exceeded 10,000 Since 2014 – Prosecutor

KIEV (Sputnik) — A total of 10,103 Ukrainian military personnel were killed or injured due for non-combat reasons since the breakout of hostilities in the country in 2014, the country’s Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios said Saturday.

In an interview with the ZIK broadcaster, Matios said that the manpower was lost due to “irrecoverable and medical losses, which means not because of the war.” He pointed out that servicemen’s violations of military regulations and negligence cause the casualties.

Kiev launched a military operation in the east of Ukraine in 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government that came to power in what they considered a coup and proclaimed independence.

Despite the 2015 ceasefire deal signed between the conflicting parties in Minsk and brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, the so-called Normandy Format, the situation in the region remains tense.

