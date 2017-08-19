Ukraine's Security Service Detains French National Wanted for Embezzlement in EU

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a French national who is on the international wanted list for stealing 200 million euros ($235 million), SBU’s press service said Saturday.

“SBU officers detained in the Kyiv Region a citizen of France guilty of extremely serious crimes committed in the European Union,” the statement read.

The man was accompanied by another foreigner, who was also on the wanted list for crimes committed in the European Union and entered Ukraine three days ago, the statement read.

According to the SBU, the French national was sentenced by a French court to seven years in prison for embezzling 200 million euros from European companies. He has been hiding from prosecutors in various European countries for five years.

