Ukraine’s Parliament Plans to Approve Donbass Reintegration Bill on Thursday –MP

“We are voting on these laws today [October 5],” the deputy leader of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc group Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

According to the reintegration bill, its primary goal is the “liberation of these territories and restoration of the power of the constitution there; the protection of rights, freedoms and legitimate concerns of Ukrainian citizens.” Additionally, the bill gives Poroshenko the right to use the country’s military in the region and suggests the possibility of introducing martial rule.

On Wednesday, Poroshenko introduced the bill on Donbass reintegration in the country’s parliament. According to the parliament’s website, “the draft bill on the characteristics of state policy regarding ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty over temporally-occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions” has been determined by the Ukrainian president as an urgent one. Poroshenko also introduced a bill aimed at extending the special status of Donbass by a year.

