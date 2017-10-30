Ukraine’s Forces Shell Donbass Ceasefire Center in Donetsk – DPR

DONETSK (Sputnik) — “At 09:00 a.m. [07:00 GMT] the Ukrainian Armed Forces based in Mar’inka opened a precision fire on Oleksandrivka using an SPG-9 [anti-tank grenade launcher]. The shelling lasted for more than an hour. At around 09:10 a.m. an explosion was registered near a school building, where the monitoring group ‘Oleksandrivka’ is based,” the DPR representative at the center told reporters.

According to the representative, the shelling has not left any person injured, however, representatives of OSCE and JCCC have registered the consequences of the shelling.

The military operation in eastern Ukraine was launched by Kiev in 2014, after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government. In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

