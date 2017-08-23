On August 4, Scooter performed at the #ZBFest music festival in Crimea’s Balaklava. The band arrived there from Moscow, which was considered an offense of Ukrainian law by Kiev.

The Ukrainian side urged RTL to exclude Scooter’s front man, H.P. Baxxter, from the jury of the RTL show “Germany Seeks The Superstar” for this “offense”. RTL responded that “the choice of place and the organization of performances fall exclusively within the competence of H. P. Baxxter or his managers”.

“Germany brushed aside irritating Ukraine. Because the conflict around Crimea is perceived in Europe as forced and already very wearisome; it is after all a matter of the two countries’ bilateral relations,” Eduard Popov, the leading research associate of the Russkoye Zarubezhye Institute, told Sputnik.

“While Ukraine with its intrusive and aggressive policy (earlier it only concerned Russia, but now they’ve begun calling for heavenly punishments upon Europeans) is only managing the reverse,” he added. “The Germans responded very laconically, but with one word literally put Kiev in its place.”

Kiev considers Scooter’s arrival at the Crimean music festival to be a violation of Ukrainian law. According to this law, foreigners may only enter Crimea with special permission and via the entry and exit points on the Ukrainian mainland.

Ukraine’s Deputy Attorney General, Yevgeny Yenin, told Bild that “violations of the law are punished by one to eight years of confinement, depending on the circumstances”.

