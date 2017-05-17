Ukraine Opposition Introduces Bill Decriminalizing St. George Ribbon

KIEV (Sputnik) — The bill proposes an amendment to the law approved by the parliament on Tuesday, which, if signed by President Petro Poroshenko, would introduce fines or arrest for making or wearing of the ribbon in Ukraine, with an exception made for war veterans whose medals or orders incorporate elements of the ribbon.

During the latest celebrations of the anniversary of World War II victory in Ukraine, several people were reportedly taken into police custody for wearing communism-related symbols forbidden in Ukraine. The Saint George ribbon was not forbidden at the time.

The symbol first became associated with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia in 2005.

