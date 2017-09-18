UK Police Questioning Two Suspects in London Tube Blast Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Sky News reported that the 18-year-old was of Iraqi origin, citing Ian Harvey, the leader of a local council in Surrey County. The individual is reportedly suspected of planting the device that exploded in the London Underground station on Friday. The suspect, along with a 21-year-old from Syria, was questioned by police over allegedly violating the UK’s anti-terrorism law.

UK media reported on Sunday that both individuals have been living in the care of well-known elderly foster parents Penelope and Ronald Jones for some time. Their home in the town of Sunbury-on-Thames was among those searched in the London tube blast probe.

On Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said that they had arrested an 18-year-old male at the Dover ferry port in the county of Kent. A second individual, a 21-year-old male, was arrested in the London Borough of Hounslow later that same day, according to the police.

So far, police have searched three properties in the investigation, including the 21-year-old’s home in the village of Stanwell and the premises of the Dover ferry port.

The blast at Parson Green tube station left 30 people injured. London’s police have said they regard the explosion as a “terrorist incident.” According to the Sky News, all but one of those wounded in the attack have been able to leave hospital.

After the attack, the threat level in the United Kingdom was raised by the country’s authorities from “severe” to “critical,” which is the highest possible designation. However, it was subsequently lowered back to “severe,” meaning that a terror attack is highly likely rather then imminent.

