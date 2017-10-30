UK Police Detain Two Teenagers Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Acts – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two teenagers have been detained by UK police in the market town of Northallerton on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the BBC broadcaster reported Monday.

The police detained the 14-year-old boys on Saturday and are now questioning them at a police station in West Yorkshire, the media said.

“Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and the wider community are not at risk,” a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

The incident has taken place following a series of terror attacks that hit the United Kingdom in 2017. After the most recent bombing in a London tube on September 15, which left dozens of people injured, the terror threat level was raised to critical, but has since been lowered to severe, the fourth out of the five threat levels.

